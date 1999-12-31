Euromoney
January 2000
LATEST ARTICLES
Flipside - Way ahead, but a long way away
December 31, 1999
Austrian capital markets - Waiting for a renaissance
December 31, 1999
French Pfandbriefe - Nouvelle et supérieure
December 31, 1999
Poland - Funds that are flying
December 31, 1999
European high yield
December 31, 1999
Euro corporate bonds - How we learned to love eventrisk
December 31, 1999
Electronic bond trading
December 31, 1999
Pensions
December 31, 1999
Schroders - Fear and loathing on Cheapside
December 31, 1999
Banking
Front End
December 31, 1999
Dutch corporate finance - Dividing while still maintainingfull control
December 31, 1999
Russia: turning point in year 2000
December 31, 1999
Threat from the bank with no name
December 31, 1999
Banking
Poll of polls 1999: Turn over at the top
Andrew Newby
,
December 31, 1999
Thailand - Skytrain furore is test case
December 31, 1999
Citigroup's confused chemistry
December 31, 1999
Opinion
Financial lawyer
December 31, 1999
Net issue not welcome at home
December 31, 1999
Russia - Living with a lie
December 31, 1999
Kazakhstan - A rare success from the CIS
December 31, 1999
Christiane Wuillamie
December 31, 1999
Yen bonds - The great Euroyen recovery
December 31, 1999
Turkey - Have things really changed?
December 31, 1999
Minority rights
December 31, 1999
