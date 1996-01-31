Euromoney
February 1996
LATEST ARTICLES
Opinion
It depends what you mean by privatization
January 31, 1996
Privatization: Way to go
January 31, 1996
Ringing the changes on BT
January 31, 1996
Opinion
Front End
January 31, 1996
Privatization Poll: Who's best at privatization?
January 31, 1996
Emerging Markets
January 31, 1996
Brazil: Did Merrill bid too low?
January 31, 1996
Country profiles: Lessons in privatization
January 31, 1996
Privatization: Now for the fight back
January 31, 1996
Russia: Piling high to meet the quota
January 31, 1996
Deutsche Telekom: Nowhere to hide
January 31, 1996
Cash for the loveable chubbie
January 31, 1996
Corruption: Stealing the family silver
January 31, 1996
Fees: Gravy train gets bogged down
January 31, 1996
People: The privatization club
January 31, 1996
Korea: Issuer talking long-distance
January 31, 1996
China: Breaking the taboo
January 31, 1996
Market Monitor
January 31, 1996
The last privatization supper
January 31, 1996
United Kingdom: Britain's finished revolution
January 31, 1996
