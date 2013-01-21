Euromoney
International Financial Law Review
LATEST ARTICLES
Capital Markets
Subscription credit facilities on the rise in 2013
IFLR
,
January 21, 2013
Banking
BlackRock: why Europe needs project debt intermediaries
IFLR
,
December 11, 2012
Banking
Why Volcker, Vickers and Liikanen are all wrong
IFLR
,
December 03, 2012
Capital Markets
How 2012 regulation transformed syndicate deal execution
IFLR
,
December 02, 2012
Banking
US Basel delay triggers Europe fears
IFLR
,
November 20, 2012
Capital Markets
CFTC misses the point with commingling clarification
IFLR
,
November 14, 2012
Banking
How Basel III will change Chinese bank financing
November 05, 2012
Banking
Why Kay, Volcker are wrong about ringfencing
IFLR
,
November 05, 2012
Capital Markets
FSB reveals shadow banking policy options
IFLR
,
October 30, 2012
Banking
Foreign banks covered by US capital rules
August 30, 2010
Banking
Regulation: Why in-house must talk to Europe
August 30, 2010
Banking
Europe expects dollar covered bonds
August 30, 2010
Banking
Still hope for US covered bonds
August 30, 2010
Banking
Credit event: Know your exposure
August 30, 2010
Capital Markets
Cesr chairman prefers disclosure for shorting
June 01, 2009
Banking
Structured finance: Roundtable on regulation
October 26, 2008
Banking
Parliament is dangerously naïve about securitisation: A Northern Rock special
August 11, 2008
Banking
Sub-prime litigation: Vague, inconsistent drafting
August 11, 2008
Capital Markets
China: No stock market revival, yet
June 17, 2008
Capital Markets
Amarchand and J Sagar on Indian rights issue
May 19, 2008
Banking
Switzerland: Foreign exchange traders
March 25, 2008
Banking
Sovereign wealth funds: Panic
February 25, 2008
Capital Markets
Irresponsible editorial
February 25, 2008
Banking
US acquisition finance: Deals change; covenants return
January 21, 2008
Banking
Russian private equity: Tale of three little pigs
October 22, 2007
Banking
Credit crunch: The aftermath
September 02, 2007
Banking
A big win for the banks: The impact of ASIC v Citigroup
September 02, 2007
Banking
Dutch activism: Greed might be good
August 06, 2007
Banking
Structured finance risk: Spread too thin?
August 06, 2007
Banking
US: Insider trading
August 06, 2007
