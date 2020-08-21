The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
financeisemale3lead.jpg

Jump to: SPOTLIGHT SERIES

“In 2019, women made up only 20% of total representation on executive committees of major financial services firms globally and 23% of executive boards of banks.”(*)

Let's change this.

Whilst we are seeing some signs of progress on gender parity in the financial industry, there is still plenty of room for improvement. We want to help drive the change by encouraging, through open conversations with banking and finance leaders, the implementation of actions and policies that will foster an industry with exciting, equal and fair opportunities for all its participants.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree