“In 2019, women made up only 20% of total representation on executive committees of major financial services firms globally and 23% of executive boards of banks.”(*)

Let's change this.

Whilst we are seeing some signs of progress on gender parity in the financial industry, there is still plenty of room for improvement. We want to help drive the change by encouraging, through open conversations with banking and finance leaders, the implementation of actions and policies that will foster an industry with exciting, equal and fair opportunities for all its participants.