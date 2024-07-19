Ecobank
all page content
all page content
Main body page content
LATEST ARTICLES
-
Ecobank Guinea rolled out its Xpress Loan service in Guinea last year, which enables customers to obtain short-term micro credit loans using their mobile phones. The service was launched in partnership with Dubai fintech Optasia and pan-African telecommunications giant MTN.
-
Ecobank Gabon delivered strong growth over the awards period while also expanding its product suite.
-
Ecobank Sierra Leone recorded double-digit growth in its commercial banking operations last year, with gross loans to business customers up by 45% to $11.8 million. Customer deposits were up by 3%, reaching $25.7 million.