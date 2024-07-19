Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings

Ecobank

all page content

all page content

Main body page content

LATEST ARTICLES

  • Guinea-flag-half-960.jpg
    Guinea
    Ecobank Guinea rolled out its Xpress Loan service in Guinea last year, which enables customers to obtain short-term micro credit loans using their mobile phones. The service was launched in partnership with Dubai fintech Optasia and pan-African telecommunications giant MTN.
    July 19, 2024
  • gabon-flag-half-960.jpg
    Gabon
    Ecobank Gabon delivered strong growth over the awards period while also expanding its product suite.
    July 19, 2024
  • sierra-leone-flag-half-960.jpg
    Sierra Leone
    Ecobank Sierra Leone recorded double-digit growth in its commercial banking operations last year, with gross loans to business customers up by 45% to $11.8 million. Customer deposits were up by 3%, reaching $25.7 million.
    July 19, 2024

Latest articles