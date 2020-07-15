The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 Middle East winners revealed

July 15, 2020
Share

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Rajhi is named the region's best bank in this year’s Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

Al-Rajhi is the Middle East's best bank in this year's Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

While Saudi banks reported an average asset growth of 12% in financial year 2019, Al-Rajhi outgrew the rest in the mortgage sector, and has been working hard to boost SMEs in the country. It has been investing heavily in digital, and it stands out as a highly profitable and increasingly modern institution.

“Al-Rajhi’s vast mortgage programme has driven the transformation of the Saudi housing market, dramatically increasing the number of homeowners,” said Euromoney. “Centralizing its mortgage functions and focusing on improving its processing automation enabled the bank to grow its mortgage portfolio by 63%, from SR32 billion ($8.5 billion) in 2018 to SR55 billion in 2019.”

HSBC is the region’s best investment bank. Not only was it the only international bank in the syndicate with capacity to market to local, regional and international investors on the Aramco IPO, but it has also been integral in opening up the region’s capital markets and preparing both Saudi Arabia and Kwuait for index inclusion.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards HSBCCitigroupUBSMiddle EastAwards for ExcellencePress ReleaseAwardsCiti
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree