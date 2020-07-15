The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Excellence in leadership in Western Europe 2020: Bank of Cyprus

July 15, 2020
Cyprus’s strict approach to tackling the coronavirus has meant the health crisis has been much less severe there than in many other states in Europe. 

Bank of Cyprus played an especially important role in bringing private-sector aid to support what the government was doing in terms of the medical response and mitigating the social effects of the lockdown and quarantines. It’s chief executive is Panicos Nicolaou.

As the country’s biggest bank, Bank of Cyprus did all the things its peers have done across Europe such as delaying repayments, waiving fees and distributing state-backed loans to businesses. 

What really stands out, though, is its #SupportCY programme in partnership with Reaction, a local charity the bank had previously worked with to help people affected by forest fires on the island.

