North America's best bank for corporate responsibility 2020: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2020

When a big US bank joins its peers around the world under an umbrella of responsible banking, it lifts the entire responsibility agenda – and this is exactly what Citi has done as an early signatory to the Principles of Responsible Banking (PRB) of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative.

It is just one of the reasons why the bank wins this year’s award for North America’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

The PRB framework holds all members accountable, while bringing them together to share insights – critical to the goal of achieving a global green and equitable economy.