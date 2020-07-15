Western Europe's best bank for advisory 2020: Rothschild & Co

Awards for Excellence 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic destroyed many of the assumptions underpinning M&A deals under preparation before the outbreak. Therefore it has been vital for advisory banks to shift focus to help clients understand and manage the situation. Much of that is about having built up a well-rounded franchise.

This is something that has come relatively naturally to Rothschild & Co, given its unrivalled scale in regional advisory – it acted on almost 200 Western European M&A deals that closed during this awards period, according to Dealogic.

Euromoney’s best bank for advisory in Western Europe has shown, including over the last year, that it is determined not just to hold onto what it has built but also to move existing businesses forward and invest in new ones – whether it is debt and equity advisory or, more recently, shareholder engagement.