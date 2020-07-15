Central America and Caribbean's best bank 2020: BAC International Bank

Awards for Excellence 2020

Many of the small countries that make up the central American and Caribbean region are dependent on tourism for income. They will likely be hard hit this year.

The relatively low – and narrow – fiscal base will compound the challenge to mitigate the depth of a coronavirus recession, but advances in regional growth in recent years give grounds for optimism. Where previously all countries tended to look outside the region (and mostly north to the US) for growth, intra-regional commerce has been spurred by the development of regional banking groups.

The largest of these regional banks is still BAC International Bank, the winner of the region’s best bank award again this year.