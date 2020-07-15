Excellence in leadership in Latin America 2020: BAC International

Awards for Excellence 2020

Under the leadership of chief executive Rodolfo Tabash, BAC International has developed a regional response to the Covid-19 crisis, bringing together a multi-jurisdictional, multi-disciplinary committee to harmonize its response and ensure best practice is used throughout its Credomatic operations in central America.

The bank, which began work on its pandemic strategy before the first case hit the region in Costa Rica in early March, has developed a real-time regional dashboard that has a live feed of the current situation for all the areas of the bank’s regional network.

Where possible, employees were allowed to work from home from the earliest days of the crisis, while those who needed to work from a branch or office were provided with the appropriate equipment, tools and information to perform their duties safely.