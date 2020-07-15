Middle East's best bank for corporate responsibility 2020: First Abu Dhabi Bank

Awards for Excellence 2020

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) developed its sustainability framework in 2017 under four pillars: sustainable banking, being a responsible employer, having a positive social impact and excellence in governance, integrity and risk management.

These pillars have helped guide the bank, leading it to a series of firsts over the last 12 months that make it Euromoney’s best bank in the Middle East for corporate responsibility. Belinda Scott is FAB's head of corporate sustainability.

Leading on reporting and its sustainable banking commitment, the bank became the first financial institution in the Mena region to announce the implementation of the recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.