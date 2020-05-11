CEE fintechs step up as consumers dump cash

Fintechs in emerging Europe have seen a surge in demand for their services since the start of the Covid-19 crisis as consumers move away from cash and businesses look for new sources of credit.

Three leading firms in the region tell Euromoney they have seen a sharp rise in both transaction volumes and new clients since March.

Ivo Gueorguiev, co-founder of Bulgarian fintech Paynetics, says interest in the group’s e-commerce products has soared as smaller businesses across Europe have rushed to go digital.



Ivo Gueorguiev, Paynetics



“Many traders didn’t have an online presence before the crisis, but with shops closed it’s the only way for them to survive,” he says.