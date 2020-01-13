Banks and fintech are best of frenemies in CEE

CEE FINTECH FOCUS Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Romania

The last two years have seen a seismic shift in the relationship between banks and fintechs across the globe, and central and eastern Europe is no exception.

Where until recently fintechs were boasting of their ability to put banks out of business and banks were viewing the newcomers as dangerous disruptors, today both sides are starting to appreciate the benefits of working together.

“Fintechs have realized that it’s not that easy to kill a bank,” says Michal Smida, founder of Czech e-commerce credit provider Twisto. “In our region banks are doing a pretty good job, and people like them.