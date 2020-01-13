The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Fintech

Banks and fintech are best of frenemies in CEE

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
January 13, 2020
Banks in emerging Europe are touting their fintech programmes and credentials, but is the enthusiasm reciprocated by the startup community?


CEE FINTECH FOCUS       

The last two years have seen a seismic shift in the relationship between banks and fintechs across the globe, and central and eastern Europe is no exception.

Where until recently fintechs were boasting of their ability to put banks out of business and banks were viewing the newcomers as dangerous disruptors, today both sides are starting to appreciate the benefits of working together. 

“Fintechs have realized that it’s not that easy to kill a bank,” says Michal Smida, founder of Czech e-commerce credit provider Twisto. “In our region banks are doing a pretty good job, and people like them.





