ADCB harnesses expansive ambitions in the Middle East

Sponsored by ADCB_logo-270
February 06, 2020
A willingness to explore opportunities beyond its core markets coupled with intelligent use of technology has enabled Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank to significantly expand its customer base, says Krishnakumar Duraiswamy, ADCB head of trade finance.


Krishnakumar Duraiswamy,
Head of trade finance, ADCB

The impact of regional and global economic and political factors on trade volumes was the subject of much discussion during 2019. In the UAE, trade volumes declined as a result of a fall in imports of goods such as automobiles and retail goods.

However, at ADCB we have managed to grow our trade finance business over the last few years by expanding our focus across various markets for strategic trade flows. In the past we were very much focused on UAE and regional business, but since 2017 through our representative offices we have tapped into markets in Asia Pacific and across the Indian sub-continent, following our key clients. 




