Supporting start-ups and SMEs with cutting-edge digitalization

OCBC Bank is one of Singapore’s most established banks, and digitalization has played – and continues to be – key to its success. The bank has channelled a considerable amount of its digital efforts on the small and medium-sized enterprise banking sector that by its nature includes a collection of hungry, rapidly growing businesses that are looking for an edge in fiercely competitive fields.

This edge often comes in the form of digitalization. A recent ASME-Microsoft study showed that Singapore SMEs that embrace digital transformation expect to see average revenue gains of 26%. And according to OCBC Bank, as of 2018, sixty-two per cent of its SME customers are digitally active. This is welcome news especially considering that digital customers generate three times the revenue of non-digital customers.

Digital immersion from the get-go

“We think it is important to help SMEs start right, which means starting digital from the get-go,” says Tan Chor Sen, head of international at OCBC Bank’s global commercial banking division.