The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best bank for sustainable finance 2019: Standard Chartered

July 10, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2019 results

There have been several ground-breaking sustainable finance deals in the last 12 months in Africa and one bank has been at the forefront of them: Standard Chartered.

In May 2018, the bank partnered with the UK’s development finance institution, the CDC, on an investment facility that would lend up to $100 million to businesses in Zimbabwe, allowing them to grow, create jobs and improve the country’s economic future.

Standard Chartered and the CDC are sharing the default risk of the five-year facility, which is the largest investment in the country’s private sector for many years and comes at a critical time for the country that has suffered a 20-year economic crisis yet holds real potential for future growth.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree