Awards

CEE's best bank for corporate responsibility 2019: Garanti BBVA

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Garanti BBVA sets a high standard for banking – it is a founding member of the UN’s principles for responsible banking – and this year wins the award for the best bank for corporate responsibility in central and eastern Europe.

Garanti has long been focused on building a gender diverse workforce. Women make up 58% of all employees and 40% of senior and middle-level management. The bank runs mandatory gender equality training and offers a women’s leadership mentoring programme. 

It also runs a Women Entrepreneurs Executive school for female entrepreneurs in Turkey; 2,000 have graduated so far.

“We support the participation of women in the workforce and we are striving for the formation of an inclusive economy, where all individuals have equal access to opportunities,” says president and chief executive, Ali Fuat Erbil.

