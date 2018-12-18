Webinar - Protectionism, populism and population shifts: 2019 global growth outlook
Standard Chartered is sponsoring a series of Euromoney webinars to tackle the latest challenges and opportunities in the global financial markets. Register below to join our next webinar discussion covering global economic growth in 2019.
Date: Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Time: 5:30 PM (HKT/STG) / 9:30AM (GMT)
As another year begins, there are risks to the global economy around every turn. The on-off trade war between the US and China is weakening sentiment, protracted Brexit negotiations are fuelling uncertainty, and rising rates in the US are sending emerging market currencies spiralling.
Are we on the cusp of a major slowdown in global growth, or on the brink of positive disruption? David Mann, Standard Chartered’s global chief economist, tells Euromoney he is optimistic.
This discussion will cover:
How long will the easing of trade tensions between the US and China last? Will the trade war start again soon?
Are trade tensions damaging global growth?
How much is Brexit impacting confidence in the UK and eurozone economies?
Are changing demographics the biggest long-term threat for developed economies?
Which economies will out-perform in 2019?
Register now to join David Mann in conversation with Matthew Thomas and hear some answers that may surprise you.
Euromoney moderator
Matthew Thomas, Asia Bureau Chief, Euromoney Institutional Investor
Matthew Thomas is an experienced financial journalist who has written extensively about capital markets, bank strategy, economic policy, and the importance and risks of regulatory oversight. He started his career as a news reporter covering the securitization beat, giving him a front-row seat to the early stages of the financial crisis. He moved to Asia shortly after the crisis, and has since interviewed chief executives, finance ministers, national treasurers, and a variety of senior bankers and executives at the centre of Asia’s fast-changing financial markets.
Speakers
|
David Mann, Global Chief Economist, Standard Chartered
David is based in Singapore and oversees macroeconomic views for the Global Research Team. He was previously Chief Economist for Asia. David joined the Bank in London in 2000 and was a founding member of the Standard Chartered FX Strategy team in 2002, moving to Hong Kong as a senior FX Strategist in 2005. He was previously based in New York, responsible for covering the US economy, managing the Latin America team and providing clients with the Bank’s views on Asia in the US time zone. In 2001 he was awarded the Rybczynski Young Economist Prize for work on the Malaysian Ringgit Barometer. David appears regularly in the media. He holds a BSc in economics from the University of Warwick and an MSc in finance from the University of London (Birkbeck College).
|Disclaimer
This material has been prepared by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), a firm authorised by the United Kingdom’s Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. It is not independent research material. This material has been produced for information and discussion purposes only and does not constitute advice or an invitation or recommendation to enter into any transaction.
Some of the information appearing herein may have been obtained from public sources and while SCB believes such information to be reliable, it has not been independently verified by SCB. Information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Any opinions or views of third parties expressed in this material are those of the third parties identified, and not of SCB or its affiliates.
SCB does not provide accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice. This material does not provide any investment advice. While all reasonable care has been taken in preparing this material, SCB and its affiliates make no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness, and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any errors of fact, omission or for any opinion expressed herein. You are advised to exercise your own independent judgment (with the advice of your professional advisers as necessary) with respect to the risks and consequences of any matter contained herein. SCB and its affiliates expressly disclaim any liability and responsibility for any damage or losses you may suffer from your use of or reliance on this material.
SCB or its affiliates may not have the necessary licenses to provide services or offer products in all countries or such provision of services or offering of products may be subject to the regulatory requirements of each jurisdiction. This material is not for distribution to any person to which, or any jurisdiction in which, its distribution would be prohibited.
You may wish to refer to the incorporation details of Standard Chartered PLC, Standard Chartered Bank and their subsidiaries at http://www.standardchartered.com/en/incorporation-details.html.