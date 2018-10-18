Webinar - The US-China Trade War: Will Everyone Be Worse Off?





Date: Thursday 29th November

This discussion will cover the following topics:

How bad are things now?

To what extent are the barriers that have already been erected by the United States and China damaging trade between the two countries?

What is the likely impact on GDP?

Is the trade war already hurting other economies?

Winners and losers

In the long-run, can either China or the US expect to gain economically from a trade war? Or is it a lose-lose proposition for both economies?

What about the longer-term impact on other economies, especially those in Asia? Which countries will lose the most from the trade war? Will countries stand to benefit?

What policies do the China and the US need to put in place to minimise the impact on their domestic markets? How much has China’s move towards a consumption-led economy softened the blow?

How bad can things get?

How much further will the trade war escalate? Are there areas of potential cooperation where the two sides could come closer together?

Could non-trade barriers be a future step?

How should other countries, particular in emerging Asia, prepare for a prolonged trade war?

Euromoney moderator





Matthew Thomas, Asia Bureau Chief, Euromoney Institutional Investor

Matthew Thomas is an experienced financial journalist who has written extensively about capital markets, bank strategy, economic policy, and the importance and risks of regulatory oversight. He started his career as a news reporter covering the securitization beat, giving him a front-row seat to the early stages of the financial crisis. He moved to Asia shortly after the crisis, and has since interviewed chief executives, finance ministers, national treasurers, and a variety of senior bankers and executives at the centre of Asia’s fast-changing financial markets.

Speakers





David Mann, Global Chief Economist, Standard Chartered

David is based in Singapore and oversees macroeconomic views for the Global Research Team. He was previously Chief Economist for Asia. David joined the Bank in London in 2000 and was a founding member of the Standard Chartered FX Strategy team in 2002, moving to Hong Kong as a senior FX Strategist in 2005. He was previously based in New York, responsible for covering the US economy, managing the Latin America team and providing clients with the Bank’s views on Asia in the US time zone. In 2001 he was awarded the Rybczynski Young Economist Prize for work on the Malaysian Ringgit Barometer. David appears regularly in the media. He holds a BSc in economics from the University of Warwick and an MSc in finance from the University of London (Birkbeck College).





Wei Li, Senior Economist, Standard Chartered

Wei rejoined the Bank in 2017 as senior China economist. Prior to that, he was director and Asia economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia for three years and China economist at Standard Chartered Bank from 2007-14. Wei has in-depth knowledge of China, and provides analysis on key economic and policy developments to the bank’s internal and external stakeholders. He is frequently invited to speak at major economic events and regularly cited in the media. Wei has a Master’s degree in economics from the London School of Economics.

Brad Gibson, Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of Asia-Pacific Fixed Income, AllianceBernstein

Brad Gibson is a senior vice president and portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein, focusing on regional Asian and global fixed-income portfolios. He is a member of the global fixed income and emerging market debt teams and is Co-Head of Asia-Pacific fixed income. Before joining AB in 2012, Gibson was the head of rates strategies at ING Investment Management Australia, where he was responsible for the management of a range of domestic, international, diversified, nominal and inflation-linked bond portfolios. Before that, he spent three years at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia as head of global markets Singapore and head of financial institutions domestic sales, New South Wales. Gibson started his investment career with AMP, working in portfolio management and the trading of Australian fixed-interest, interest-rate, currency, inflation-linked bond and derivatives instruments. He was previously a member of both the interest-rate options and bond committees of the Australian Financial Markets Association, and has lectured on fixed-income portfolio management for the Securities Institute of Australia (now FINSIA). Brad is based in Hong Kong.

