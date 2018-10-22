The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Webinar - Securities Services and Fintech: Embracing Disruption

October 22, 2018
Standard Chartered is sponsoring a series of Euromoney webinars to tackle the latest challenges and opportunities in the global financial markets. Register below to join our next webinar discussion covering the potential for fintech disruption in securities services.

Date: Thursday 22nd November

Time: 17:45 (HKT/SGT) / 09:45 (GMT)


This discussion will cover the following topics:

Just the beginning: How much room is there for disruption in securities services?

  • Securities services and post-trade settlement should be ripe for disruption, but there are high barriers to entry for fintech start-ups. How much room is there for disruption in the post-trade lifecycle? Where will innovation come from? What are the best examples in securities services? 

More than cryptos: What is the role of blockchain in securities services?

  • Blockchain is a secure and efficient ledger technology – but it is too often identified entirely with the boom and bust of cryptocurrencies.



