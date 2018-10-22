Webinar - Securities Services and Fintech: Embracing Disruption





Date: Thursday 22nd November

Time: 17:45 (HKT/SGT) / 09:45 (GMT)





REGISTER NOW

This discussion will cover the following topics:

Just the beginning: How much room is there for disruption in securities services?

Securities services and post-trade settlement should be ripe for disruption, but there are high barriers to entry for fintech start-ups. How much room is there for disruption in the post-trade lifecycle? Where will innovation come from? What are the best examples in securities services?

More than cryptos: What is the role of blockchain in securities services?