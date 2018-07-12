The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Awards for Excellence 2018: Awards photos

July 12, 2018
Euromoney welcomed senior bankers from across the world to the Euromoney Awards for Excellence dinners in 2018. View photos from our global, Middle East, and Asia awards ceremonies.

GLOBAL AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE PHOTOS

Euromoney welcomed nearly 700 senior bankers from around the world to the Euromoney Awards for Excellence dinner at London Hilton on Park Lane on July 11.

View the Awards for Excellence here.

MIDDLE EAST AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE PHOTOS

Bankers from across the Middle East gathered to attend the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence dinner at Grosvenor House in Dubai on May 8.

View the Middle East Awards for Excellence here.



ASIA AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE PHOTOS

Euromoney celebrated our Asia Awards for Excellence winners at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong 18 July.

View the Asia Awards for Excellence here.







About the Awards for Excellence

For almost 50 years, Euromoney has been the leading publication for covering the growth of international finance. Over the past 12 months its coverage has included interviews with close to 100 bank CEOs, ministers of finance and central bank governors around the world.  Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. They were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received almost 1,500 submissions from banks in an awards programme that covers 20 global awards, more than 50 regional awards, and best bank awards in close to 100 countries. 

Access the results

Please contact Patrick McCulloch at +44 289 029 0402 or patrick.mcculloch@euromoneyplc.com, or subscribe online.

