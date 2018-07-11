The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Canada's best investment bank 2018: RBC Capital Markets

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018

A mature economy and limited room for domestic growth tends to push Canada’s biggest firms into foreign forays. And fortunately for RBC Capital Markets, they often choose to do that supported by Canada’s best investment bank.

“We sit alone in this space of being a leading Canadian franchise with global distribution and connectivity,” says Derek Neldner, recently promoted to be global head of investment banking.

If one deal summed up the bank’s year, it was probably Permira’s $2.3 billion sale of vitamins business Atrium Innovations to Nestlé, where RBC advised Permira. The story begins in February 2014 when RBC advised on the original take-private, but it ticks all the boxes: financial sponsor work, global connectivity (US-Canada-Switzerland) and a dual-track process, where the bank was positioned to complete either option.

