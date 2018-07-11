Canada's best investment bank 2018: RBC Capital Markets

Awards for Excellence 2018

A mature economy and limited room for domestic growth tends to push Canada’s biggest firms into foreign forays. And fortunately for RBC Capital Markets, they often choose to do that supported by Canada’s best investment bank.

“We sit alone in this space of being a leading Canadian franchise with global distribution and connectivity,” says Derek Neldner, recently promoted to be global head of investment banking.

If one deal summed up the bank’s year, it was probably Permira’s $2.3 billion sale of vitamins business Atrium Innovations to Nestlé, where RBC advised Permira. The story begins in February 2014 when RBC advised on the original take-private, but it ticks all the boxes: financial sponsor work, global connectivity (US-Canada-Switzerland) and a dual-track process, where the bank was positioned to complete either option.