East and West Banking Giants Unite in World-Beating Global Partnership

It is a partnership that spans the world, uniting two leading investment banks based in New York and Hong Kong and creating an extraordinary alliance for a new era of global investment opportunities.

BOC International Holdings Limited (BOCI) and Jefferies LLC have teamed up in a strategic collaboration that will explore openings in a range of investment banking businesses, including equity capital market, mergers and acquisitions, sales and trading, and co-branded research.

The banks will work together to build a competitive capital market capability both in China and globally, using their collective expertise and market knowledge to navigate exciting new realms of investment possibility in an interconnected global economy.

“At BOCI, we are always committed to bring the best services to meet our clients’ requirements and it is in our DNA to continuously seek innovative solutions in the interests of our clients,” said Wang Zhongze, Chief Financial Officer at BOCI.

“This collaboration will leverage both parties’ respective strengths in China and other international financial markets to achieve a win-win-win scenario for our clients, BOCI, and Jefferies. The alliance with Jefferies is a perfect demonstration of our willingness to collaborate with other partners to give our client the best-in-class products and services.”

Daniel Ng, Head of the Investment Banking Division at BOCI, said: “With the Jefferies alliance, we will be able to expand our service offerings for both Chinese and non-Chinese clients. It enables us to provide Chinese corporates and investors better insights and access to the international capital markets, and empower them with a truly global investment banking platform to achieve their strategic goals.

“Meanwhile, our deep understanding of the China market will help Jefferies’ corporate clients implement their growth strategies in China with a much higher chance of success.”

Ng added: “This alliance offers clients a unique combination of market knowledge and intelligence, industry expertise, execution capabilities, experience with and access to regulatory networks, and unparalleled financing capabilities in critically important regions around the world.”

China pioneer

BOCI is the first investment banks established in China and has firmly established itself as one of the largest and strongest Chinese investment banks in overseas markets. It commands a leading position in the Hong Kong capital market in terms of overall competitiveness.

The bank has proved itself to be a trusted expert in the mainland China market with a profound insight into local conditions and a strong grasp of international regulations as China has increasingly reached out to the world in recent years.

Its four-decade history began with the establishment of its predecessor the China Development Finance Company (HK) Limited, which was established in 1979. BOCI was then incorporated in Hong Kong in 1998.

Today’s BOCI is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, London, New York, and Singapore. It provides its clients with a full range of investment banking products and services both in mainland China and overseas capital markets.

Its suite of services includes share issuance, mergers and acquisitions, bond issuance, fixed income options, private banking, private equity, global commodities, asset management, equity derivatives, and leveraged and structured financing.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank of China – one of world’s biggest banks in terms of market capitalisation – BOCI is one of the very few Chinese investment banks to offer international one-stop services in both the mainland China and Hong Kong markets.

Progressive partner

Signing ceremony

Jefferies is an independent full-service global investment banking firm with a history stretching back over half a century. It provides a full range of investment banking services covering equities, fixed income, and foreign exchange, as well as wealth management in the American, Europe, and Asia.

Headquartered in New York and with regional head offices in London and Hong Kong, the bank has branches and offices in more than 30 cities worldwide and a highly professional team of 800 investment bankers and 800 equity sales, trading, and research specialists.

Jefferies is led by an elite team of senior bankers with an average of 20 years of experience. In 2016, it completed 125 mergers and acquisitions transactions and was ranked number one by Thomson Reuters in terms of buy-side advisory transactions.

The bank’s depth of expertise is reflected in its global equity research business which comprises 120 publishing analysts covering nearly 2,000 stocks from research centres in London, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Mumbai, Singapore, Boston, Houston, Nashville, New York, and San Francisco.

Intelligent alliance

Reflection on the possibilities for the alliance of the two investment banks, Alvin Chua, Head of Sales, Trading and Research Division at BOCI, said: “This is an excellent collaboration for the clients of both companies.

“BOCI and Jefferies will bring to their clients their respective strengths, and the joint capabilities will bring significant benefits to our clients through better research coverage, broader product offerings, and much enhanced global execution capabilities.

“Existing and new clients will have access to a wider range of products and markets globally, and will be able to benefit from the complementary strengths of both institutions in the investing and trading of global equities.”

Benjamin Lorello, Global Head of Investment Banking at Jefferies, said: “Our alliance with BOCI will allow us to better serve our clients in the US, Europe, and Asia by providing unparalleled access to Chinese corporates and state-owned entities through BOCI’s expansive footprint across China.

“Similarly, we will be better able to serve the strategic and capital market needs of BOCI’s clients by providing access to Jefferies’ extensive network of corporate clients and to our capital market capabilities across the US, Europe, and the rest of Asia.”

To find out more about the alliance, contact your representative at BOCI and Jefferies.