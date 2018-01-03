RMB Internationalization: Change, alignment, and maturity
In the past two years, Standard Chartered has conducted the RMB Investors Forum survey to monitor investor sentiment about China access. This infographic highlights the key results for 2017
|Disclaimer
This material has been prepared by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), a firm authorised by the United Kingdom’s Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. It is not independent research material. This material has been produced for information and discussion purposes only and does not constitute advice or an invitation or recommendation to enter into any transaction.
Some of the information appearing herein may have been obtained from public sources and while SCB believes such information to be reliable, it has not been independently verified by SCB.