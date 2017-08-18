Webinar - The fight against cyber crime in financial services: how prepared are you?







Date: September 26 (Tues)

Time: 9:00 AM (BST) / 4:00 PM (SGT/HKT)



Euromoney moderator

Matthew Thomas, Asia Bureau Chief, Euromoney Institutional Investor

Matthew Thomas is an experienced financial journalist who has written extensively about capital markets, bank strategy, economic policy, and the importance and risks of regulatory oversight. He started his career as a news reporter covering the securitization beat, giving him a front-row seat to the early stages of the financial crisis. He moved to Asia shortly after the crisis, and has since interviewed chief executives, finance ministers, national treasurers, and a variety of senior bankers and executives at the centre of Asia’s fast-changing financial markets.

Speakers

Margaret is responsible for the strategic leadership of the securities services business globally, managing all the business unit functions including operations, technology, client management, business development and product management. She also leads the business agenda with financial institution clients on a worldwide basis, across cash management, securities services and trade finance.

Cheri F. McGuire, Group Chief Information Security Officer, Standard Chartered Bank

As Group Chief Information Security Officer at Standard Chartered Bank, Cheri McGuire oversees information and cybersecurity strategy and risk management, governance, policy, training and awareness, third party security risk, red teaming, exercises and partnerships. Prior to Standard Chartered Bank, Cheri served as Vice President of Global Government Affairs and Cybersecurity Policy at Symantec where she was responsible for their public policy agenda and government regulatory and partnership strategy, which included cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, cybercrime, data integrity and privacy. Cheri also has held senior cybersecurity roles at Microsoft, the US Department of Homeland Security Cyber Division/US-CERT and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Cheri currently sits on the World Economic Forum Global Future Council on Cybersecurity and on the boards of The George Washington University Center for Cyber and Homeland Security, and the UK Cyber Defence Alliance. Cheri is a frequent presenter on cyber risk management and resilience, information sharing, and cybercrime, and has testified as an invited expert witness numerous times before the US Congress.

Patrick is a cyber security practitioner originally from California’s Silicon Valley and San Francisco, focusing on programs securing the global financial sector. He also contributes to alleviating the critical cyber skills shortage and building a diverse next generation cyber workforce via Cyberwayfinder. Patrick leads business and executive ‘cyber-uplift’ programs and masterclasses. His credentials include: Environmental and Civil Engineer, an MBA, and job titles including Security Architect, Operations Director and VP and Chief Information Security Officer.

Paul Jackson, Head of Asia-Pacific Cyber Security & Investigations Practice, Kroll (Paul.jackson@kroll.com)

Paul Jackson is Asia-Pacific Leader for Kroll’s Cyber Security and Investigations Practice, based in the Hong Kong office. Over a career spanning more than 25 years of service in some of the region’s highest levels of law enforcement and corporate enterprise, Paul has earned a stellar record of achievement as a cyber security practitioner, strategist, and thought leader.

Paul was the APAC Head of Fraud and High Tech Investigations for JP Morgan Chase Bank.From 2012-2014, he relocated to New York where he served as the bank’s Global Head of High-Tech/Cyber Investigations. In this role, Paul managed a global team of cyber investigators and responders throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, focused on addressing the pressing needs of managing the evolving threats faced by a global financial institution. Executing on these objectives involved, among other efforts, redesigning global cyber laboratories and introducing new forensic technologies to enhance the efficiency and capacity of the team. In addition to serving as a strategy leader, Paul personally conducted numerous investigations, successfully resolving several major incidents that included, among others, a well-publicized breach, data exposure, reputational issues, employee misconduct, insider threat, and electronic fraud.

Agenda

Know your (cyber) enemy

Technology advancements have changed the way financial services operate, but they have also ushered in new challenges and threats.

What are the risks, how big are they and what is the impact? Eg. Data theft versus system shut downs – which has a greater economic threat?

When financial services are attacked…

Cyber criminals have exposed vulnerabilities of financial institutions to disturbing effect. Is it more effective for banks to counter cyber risks on their own, or collectively as an industry? Would it help to have a central regulator for bank cyber security? When assessing counterparty risks, how much weightage is placed on their cyber security controls?

Responding to the cyber challenge – how financial services can best prepare

The establishment of regulatory controls and standards can only go so far, and the industry itself need to do much more to improve the situation – getting the basics right in a legacy environment, sharing best practices, building a security-based culture etc.

Looking ahead: Anticipating paradigm shifts

How much closer are we to creating ‘unhackable’ systems? Can quantum computing or other technologies present a cost-efficient solution?

