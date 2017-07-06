The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best bank in Canada 2017: TD Bank

July 06, 2017
A seventh year of record earnings in the fiscal period 2016 – and a first half of 2017 that promises another blockbuster year – saw TD Bank prove yet again that it is the franchise to beat in Canada. The firm’s unrivalled breadth and depth secure it Euromoney’s best bank in Canada award for another year. CEO Bharat Masrani, who only assumed the top job in 2015, was characteristically understated in his assessment of the bank’s most recent two quarterly results, declaring himself “pleased” with the firm’s 14% year-on-year rise in earnings in the first quarter and noting that “all of our business segments performed well” in the second quarter – which saw an even more remarkable 22% rise. 

