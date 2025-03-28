Private banking awards national winners 2025: Cyprus

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Cyprus

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: Bank of Cyprus

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Bank of Cyprus offers outstanding private banking services, from digital tools to discretionary asset management, and more.

Among the bank’s new services, it launched the loyalty scheme "pronomia" in early 2024, rewarding clients with increasing benefits as cooperation grows. Another recent development was the launch of the Digital Economy Platform (J!nius) to optimise processes and create new revenue sources over the medium-term by connecting businesses with one other and with consumers, digitising B2B activities like invoices, payments and remittance management. In addition, the bank’s new Quick Loans functionality offers a fast-track online lending process for individual clients.

The bank’s Discretionary Asset Management teams consist of dedicated professionals, from fund managers to investment strategists. Clients receive focused attention from their fund manager, who protects, manages and grows their wealth based on each client’s discretionary asset management mandate.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardWestern Europe
Gift this article