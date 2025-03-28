Private banking awards national winners 2025: Cyprus

Best private bank: Bank of Cyprus

Bank of Cyprus offers outstanding private banking services, from digital tools to discretionary asset management, and more.

Among the bank’s new services, it launched the loyalty scheme "pronomia" in early 2024, rewarding clients with increasing benefits as cooperation grows. Another recent development was the launch of the Digital Economy Platform (J!nius) to optimise processes and create new revenue sources over the medium-term by connecting businesses with one other and with consumers, digitising B2B activities like invoices, payments and remittance management. In addition, the bank’s new Quick Loans functionality offers a fast-track online lending process for individual clients.

The bank’s Discretionary Asset Management teams consist of dedicated professionals, from fund managers to investment strategists. Clients receive focused attention from their fund manager, who protects, manages and grows their wealth based on each client’s discretionary asset management mandate.