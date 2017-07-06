World’s best bank for financial institutions 2017: Goldman Sachs

Awards for Excellence 2017

There are few sectors in which the demands of clients vary as markedly as they do in FIG. The world’s best FIG bank needs to be proficient not only in equity raisings and M&A but arguably even more importantly in capital repair and complex balance sheet solutions. This year’s winner, Goldman Sachs, is just that.

There is no doubt that it is the strength of Goldman’s FIG advisory offering that is at the root of its success.