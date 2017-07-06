The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

World’s best bank for financial institutions 2017: Goldman Sachs

July 06, 2017
Share

The US firm has a broad franchise in financial institutions, but whatever the sector and no matter what the solution, advice is at the heart of its offering.

Awards for Excellence 2017

 afe17-logo-196x135

© 2017 Euromoney

Also shortlisted

  Credit Suisse

  HSBC

Press release

Full results

There are few sectors in which the demands of clients vary as markedly as they do in FIG. The world’s best FIG bank needs to be proficient not only in equity raisings and M&A but arguably even more importantly in capital repair and complex balance sheet solutions. This year’s winner, Goldman Sachs, is just that. 

There is no doubt that it is the strength of Goldman’s FIG advisory offering that is at the root of its success.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree