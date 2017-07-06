The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Africa's best bank for advisory 2017: Rand Merchant Bank

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135 

Full results

Given the tough market conditions in South Africa, a focus for Rand Merchant Bank was outbound M&A and private equity. The success of this strategy helped make it the best bank for advisory in Africa.

RMB advised Life Healthcare Group on its £800 million ($1.02 billion) acquisition of UK-based Alliance Medical Group. It also advised Rand Merchant Investment Holdings on its acquisition of a 29.9% stake in Hastings Group, for a total consideration of up to £500 million.

rand-SA-lion-160x186

RMB acted as financial adviser to Idwala and its shareholders on its acquisition by Investec Equity Partners. Idwala shareholders were Ethos Private Equity, Old Mutual Private Equity, Kagiso Tiso Holdings and its management.

