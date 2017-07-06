Africa's best bank for advisory 2017: Rand Merchant Bank

Awards for Excellence 2017

Given the tough market conditions in South Africa, a focus for Rand Merchant Bank was outbound M&A and private equity. The success of this strategy helped make it the best bank for advisory in Africa.

RMB advised Life Healthcare Group on its £800 million ($1.02 billion) acquisition of UK-based Alliance Medical Group. It also advised Rand Merchant Investment Holdings on its acquisition of a 29.9% stake in Hastings Group, for a total consideration of up to £500 million.

RMB acted as financial adviser to Idwala and its shareholders on its acquisition by Investec Equity Partners. Idwala shareholders were Ethos Private Equity, Old Mutual Private Equity, Kagiso Tiso Holdings and its management.