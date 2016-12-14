The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

China International Finance and Investment Summits

December 14, 2016
Euromoney hosts a number of annual economic and investment forums in tier-two and tier-three cities across China. 

Conducted simultaneously in English and Chinese, these events cater to both international and domestic executives, bankers, investors, agencies and intermediaries from all industries. 

These forums are free to attend and allow participants to gain first-hand knowledge of the economic reality in some of China’s fastest growing cities.

As an attendee, you will have access to our 1x1 meeting service and offsite tours to visit leading domestic companies, economic zones and major infrastructure projects.

2017 China International Finance and Investment Summits


• Shenyang - Dates to be confirmed• Chengdu - Dates to be confirmed• Xining - Dates to be confirmed• Hangzhou - Dates to be confirmed

