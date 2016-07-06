World's best investment bank 2016: HSBC

Awards for Excellence 2016

Also shortlisted: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Citi Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley View full 2016 results

For many years, HSBC’s investment bankers had to put up with being the butt of the jokes of their competitors. But those working in its flourishing global banking and markets (GB&M) division may well have the last laugh. In time, the last 12 months will be seen as a watershed period for a business that has often struggled to define its identity, and one whose performance rarely matched its potential. GB&M has long had some excellent businesses: the problem was its successes always came with a ‘but’.