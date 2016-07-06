The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best investment bank 2016: HSBC

July 06, 2016
The last 12 months have seen performance at last match potential in HSBC’s global banking and markets division. And there’s still a lot more to come.

Awards for Excellence 2016

View full 2016 results 

For many years, HSBC’s investment bankers had to put up with being the butt of the jokes of their competitors. But those working in its flourishing global banking and markets (GB&M) division may well have the last laugh. In time, the last 12 months will be seen as a watershed period for a business that has often struggled to define its identity, and one whose performance rarely matched its potential. GB&M has long had some excellent businesses: the problem was its successes always came with a ‘but’.

