CEE's best bank for transaction services 2016: Société Générale

Awards for Excellence 2016

Despite difficult conditions and sanction restrictions which continue to affect the region, Société Générale has affirmed its strong commitment to CEE with a peerless transaction services offering. It is this year’s winner of the award for the best bank for transaction services in CEE.

Following an assessment of the business back in 2010, the bank pinpointed where it was falling behind and worked to turn this around. The results are impressive. Société Générale has an imposing footprint across CEE, with a physical branch presence in 13 countries and over 400,000 corporate clients. Through its subsidiary Rosbank, it also has a sizeable reach across Russia.

Committed to providing up-to-date solutions, the bank launched its cash management security solution for mobiles at the beginning of 2015.