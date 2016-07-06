The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Treasury

CEE's best bank for transaction services 2016: Société Générale

By Catherine Snowdon
July 06, 2016
Awards for Excellence 2016

Despite difficult conditions and sanction restrictions which continue to affect the region, Société Générale has affirmed its strong commitment to CEE with a peerless transaction services offering. It is this year’s winner of the award for the best bank for transaction services in CEE.

Following an assessment of the business back in 2010, the bank pinpointed where it was falling behind and worked to turn this around. The results are impressive. Société Générale has an imposing footprint across CEE, with a physical branch presence in 13 countries and over 400,000 corporate clients. Through its subsidiary Rosbank, it also has a sizeable reach across Russia.

Societe Generale Serbia card-260

Committed to providing up-to-date solutions, the bank launched its cash management security solution for mobiles at the beginning of 2015.

