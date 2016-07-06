Africa's best bank for wealth management 2016: Standard Bank

Awards for Excellence 2016

As the number of wealthy individuals in Africa increases, one bank is there to help them whether their needs are domestic, across the continent, or international – Standard Bank, this year’s best bank for wealth management. It operates in 20 countries within Africa; the private bank serves clients that earn more than R1 million a year, while its wealth management division services clients with potential investable assets of $1 million or more.

The bank’s core philosophy is to help clients across the whole lifetime of wealth, from building it, preserving it, spending it and passing it on. As part of this journey Standard Bank serves clients and their families as newly created wealth is transferred among generations. It the only bank in Africa to offer educational investment and financial literacy seminars to children as young as 10, all the way through and in to their 20s.