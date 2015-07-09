Awards for Excellence 2015: View the results now
Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence cover more than 20 global product categories, best-in-class awards in all regions and the best banks in close to 100 countries around the world. The full results are available here and are accessible by subscribers.
|
Global Awards for Excellence
Best global bank
|
Citi is the last global wholesale bank offering all products to its clients everywhere. It operates in 100 countries and boasts a payment system handling $3 trillion of transactions a day, which no other bank is ever likely to emulate. Under the leadership of Michael Corbat, Citi has closed the share price discount to book value. It must now prove that a global universal bank can avoid the pitfalls of scale and deliver sustainable returns. If it does, it will be the only one.
Best global investment bank
|
Under the leadership of James Gorman, Morgan Stanley has carved out a unique position in global banking. It remains a great investment bank. Its much-maligned FICC division now looks fit for purpose. And its US wealth management arm gives the firm new stability and strength. Most important of all, the disparate parts of a once-divided business are delivering the benefits of the whole firm. And the markets are starting to realize the potential of a new Morgan Stanley as well.
|
Banker of the year
John Hourican, the Bank of Cyprus CEO, will move on this summer after restoring the bank to health – the latest, and toughest, of his repair jobs.
|
|
|
|
For access to the results, please contact:
Patrick McCulloch, Euromoney, at +44 289 029 0402 or patrick.mcculloch@euromoneyplc.com, subscribe online, or contact our hotline on +44 (0)207 779 8166, hotline@euromoneyplc.com.
|
|
Natural History Museum, London, 9 Jul 2015
|
|
|
Shangri-La Dubai, 3 June 2015
|
|
Shangri-La Hong Kong, 16 June 2015
|