Private banking awards national winners 2025: Jamaica

Best international private bank: Scotia Wealth Management

Scotia Wealth Management has further established itself as Jamaica’s premier international private bank over the review period.

Built on Scotiabank’s strong global foundation, it offers a blend of local expertise and international financial solutions to meet the complex needs of its private banking clients.

At the core of its service is a bespoke private banking offering, complemented by local investment solutions from Scotia Investments Jamaica and a robust suite of international services, including private banking, investment advisory, and wealth structuring. This approach ensures that clients benefit from both personalised service and access to global markets.

During the review period, Sabrina Cooper was appointed SVP of wealth management and CEO of Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited. With over 22 years of experience, her leadership is driving Scotia Wealth Management’s continued growth in Jamaica and the wider region, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

