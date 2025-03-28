Private banking awards national winners 2025: The Cayman Islands

Best international private bank: Scotia Wealth Management

By combining innovation, client-focused solutions and a global perspective, Scotia Wealth Management is the leader in international private banking.

Scotia Wealth Management provides tailored private banking solutions, leveraging personal and commercial credit structures to help high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients manage cash flow, expand investments, and navigate complex tax and asset structures. Its wealth structuring services ensure wealth transfer across generations, with customised strategies designed to protect and enhance client assets.

Through Scotiabank’s global network, Scotia Wealth Management offers conviction-based portfolio management backed by independent research. Its investment team curates strategies tailored to client objectives, whether focused on growth, preservation, or legacy planning.

At the core of Scotia Wealth Management’s success over the review period is its Total Wealth approach, aligning personal, business and family financial goals. Known as Enriched Thinking, this philosophy delivers a 360-degree perspective on wealth management, now introduced in the Caribbean.

Beyond