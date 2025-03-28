Latin America’s best for fund selection 2025: Scotia Wealth Management

A new award for Euromoney in 2025 sees our analysts and our external judges – the latter, a group of veteran private bankers and wealth managers around the world – rule on the best provider of funds services for wealthy clients.

This was a hotly contested prize, with multiple banks competing to be the region’s best. Where Canada’s Scotia Wealth Management distinguished itself was the range of fund services and solutions that it provides for clients in multiple markets across the region.

In Colombia, Scotia launched its global asset management brand in tandem with six new global balanced funds. Expansion of its existing range of solutions will help it serve domestic clients better. It also elevated client experience by upskilling front-line teams and delivering internal training sessions and commercial workshops.

In Chile, Scotia Wealth Management launched its Allfunds initiative, which provides access to more than 2,000 managers and over 100,000 investment vehicles for advisers.