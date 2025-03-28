Latin America’s best for philanthropic advisory 2025: Itaú Private Bank

Itaú Unibanco celebrated its century last year. In that time, the group, as well as its wealth management business Itaú Private Bank, have changed the lives of millions of people, in Brazil and across Latin America, for the better.

Philanthropic advisory is tricky to get right. For decades, wealth management institutions treated it almost like an afterthought. Today, it is core to any private bank’s integrated wealth offering, however big they are.

Any private bank or wealth management institution knows philanthropy is increasingly key to its overall strategy, particularly as younger individuals inherit wealth or forge it by themselves and look to be more active in helping those less fortunate. This may mean creating their own private foundation or donor-advised fund, or pursuing other, direct philanthropic efforts, as they work with their primary wealth advisers and partners to forge a meaningful personal and social legacy.

Itaú Private Bank is at the forefront of philanthropy, a pioneer in its field.