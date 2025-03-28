Latin America’s best for next-gen 2025: Itaú Private Bank

Itaú Unibanco turned 100 years old last year. The Brazilian lender describes the role its private banking division – winner of Latin America’s best for next-gen award, Itaú Private Bank – plays in its long financial history as one of “constant movement and transformation”. It also describes its next-gen strategy as “client-centred”, and its approach to serving inter-generational wealth customers as a constant drive to “build long-term relationships and promote continuous evolution”.

The fruits of its labours can be seen in the strength of its market position both in its home market and across Latin America: $164 billion in assets under management, a client roster of 9,000 families and counting, a 29% share of its main, domestic wealth market, and average annual revenue growth of 7% over the past five years. Itaú Private Bank also walked off this year with the award of the best provider of next-gen services in Brazil.

