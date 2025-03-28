Latin America’s best for investment research 2025: Credicorp Capital

Any winner of this award, be it at a global, regional or country level, is by default aspirational in its ambitions. Always striving yet never quite achieving outright excellence is a great recipe for serving one’s customers: they enjoy the fruits of your endeavours and appreciate them.

Credicorp Capital seems to adhere to this approach. Having constructed a great investment research platform, it works constantly to add new services and solutions, to the benefit of its private wealth clients.

During the awards period, which spans the 12 months to the end of September 2024, the pan-regional financial services firm worked assiduously to add to its roster of solutions. At a product level, it widened its coverage of global markets, to help clients diversify wealth portfolios – vital for anyone living in markets suffused with financial, economic and political uncertainty.

Credicorp Capital added three industries to its sectorial coverage in the US: real estate, construction and energy.