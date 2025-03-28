Latin America’s best for sustainability 2025: Credicorp Capital

Credicorp Capital has been building on its sustainability strategy since its launch in 2020. That culminated this year with it taking home the award for best in Latin America for sustainability.

The bank is a leader in the field thanks to its comprehensive ESG fund classification system, which categorises offerings from traditional to impact investing. Investment funds are subject to an extensive ESG questionnaire.

Responsible and sustainable investment (RSI) is a strategic priority of its corporate sustainability strategy. As of September 2024, 83.1% of total mutual fund assets under management (worth $1.21 billion) was allocated to responsible, sustainable, thematic or impact funds, with all recommended mutual funds classified as at responsible funds.

Credicorp Capital, led by CEO Eduardo Montero, was the first firm to launch an impact investing fund in the Peruvian market – providing clients with access to companies generating at least 50% of their revenues from sustainability solutions.

