Latin America’s best for alternative investments 2025: BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual’s alternatives team has been investing in alternative investments on a global basis for the past 30 years. It remains steadfastly focused on building strong and long-term relationships with top-tier fund and investment managers across the alternative asset landscape, including the likes of hedge funds, private credit, private equity, real estate and venture capital.

“Our mission is straightforward,” the Rio de Janeiro-headquartered lender states in its pitch for this award. “To connect our clients with the best alternative investment solutions available, backed by a dedicated team committed to providing unmatched service at every step of the process.”

The firm achieves this with room to spare. Its business operates via two main divisions – alternatives managed accounts and distribution of alternative investments – overseen by a team of five specialists based in São Paulo and Miami, delivering customised solutions and access to world-class alternative investments. As of the end of October 2024, the team managed more than $2.4