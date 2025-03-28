CEE’s best for HNW 2025: UniCredit

UniCredit has achieved impressive growth in the high-net-worth (HNW) segment, outpacing domestic competitors in key markets while leveraging its expertise, market adaptability and exclusive financial services to deliver strategic wealth management.

The private bank demonstrated significant growth in the HNW space, particularly in Hungary, where it has expanded at a stronger pace than domestic competitors. As of September 2024, total client assets reached Ft480 billion ($1.3 billion) – up 12% year-on-year.

In response to market turbulence, UniCredit prioritised proactive portfolio adjustments to mitigate risks for clients. A major initiative is the shift in currency composition, encouraging clients to transition from HUF- to EUR-denominated investments, following the sharp devaluation of the forint.

The bank was also quick to restructure bond portfolios in alignment with fluctuating interest rate environments, ensuring clients can capitalise on new market conditions. In an era of high inflation, it has focused on wealth preservation strategies to safeguard and grow client assets.

