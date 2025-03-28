CEE’s best for family office services 2025: Karman Beyond

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

CEE’s best for family office services 2025: Karman Beyond

March 28, 2025
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Karman Beyond, Turkey’s first independent multi-family office, has achieved significant milestones in redefining wealth management for wealthy and ultra-wealthy families.  

The firm expanded its clientele during the awards period, growing its client base and assets under supervision (AUS) by around a fifth over 2024.

This tangible growth underscores the firm's successful market penetration, and the increasing trust placed in its innovative advisory services. 

Ozge-Dogan-Karman-Beyond-official-960.jpg
Özge Dogan

The firm is intent on understanding each family’s unique financial narrative and tailoring comprehensive solutions to their needs. It has been pivotal in elevating Turkey’s private wealth ecosystem on the global stage.

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Özge Dogan – a next-generation family member herself – the multi-family office has challenged traditional wealth management paradigms and ushered in a new era of client-centric financial advisory services.  

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB regional awardEmerging Europe
Gift this article