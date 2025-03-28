CEE’s best for family office services 2025: Karman Beyond

Karman Beyond, Turkey’s first independent multi-family office, has achieved significant milestones in redefining wealth management for wealthy and ultra-wealthy families.

The firm expanded its clientele during the awards period, growing its client base and assets under supervision (AUS) by around a fifth over 2024.

This tangible growth underscores the firm's successful market penetration, and the increasing trust placed in its innovative advisory services.

Özge Dogan

The firm is intent on understanding each family’s unique financial narrative and tailoring comprehensive solutions to their needs. It has been pivotal in elevating Turkey’s private wealth ecosystem on the global stage.

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Özge Dogan – a next-generation family member herself – the multi-family office has challenged traditional wealth management paradigms and ushered in a new era of client-centric financial advisory services.