Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Singapore’s best domestic private bank: DBS

DBS wins the award for Singapore’s best domestic private bank for the second consecutive year in recognition of its regional expertise, as well as the strength and sophistication of its wealth management offering.

This overall strength was shown in many areas, especially family office services and succession planning, where the bank also wins awards this year.

DBS leverages its One-Bank model, allowing clients to draw on its capabilities across capital markets, institutional banking, treasury and markets, and asset management. This collaborative power can lead to innovative solutions to complex client needs. One such was the structuring of trustee and custody solutions for clients keen to trade digital assets on the DBS Digital Exchange.

Other stand out initiatives for the bank in the past year came in sustainability and investment.

In March, DBS announced the first close of the Asia Impact First Fund, which it launched with Heritas Capital to help scale up innovative social enterprises across Asia. As anchor investor, DBS committed 50% of the initial fund raise, alongside other impact-focused parties and clients, including the Tsao Family Office, IMC Group and the Ishk Tolaram Foundation.

During the broad market volatility of last year, the bank’s chief investment office and discretionary team responded by relaunching the CIO Liquid+ Fund, providing clients with a diversified, high-quality and liquid investment portfolio as a safeguard from the turbulence.