Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Singapore’s best for succession planning: DBS
March 25, 2024
March 22, 2024

DBS wins the award for its expertise in succession planning.

In advising clients on safeguarding legacies and future changes, the bank can draw on expertise from across the group to deliver the best wealth management and corporate finance solutions to clients.

One area of distinction is DBS’s ability to incorporate digital assets into succession plans. The bank’s trustee subsidiary has been able to capture client demand for this through a pioneering trust solution, enabling private clients to invest, custody and manage their digital assets in a secure way with the backing of a highly regulated institution.

Advising the next generation is another important area of succession planning that DBS is heavily invested in. Its Future Leaders Programme last year, for example, served as a platform for aspiring young leaders to explore trends and connect with their peers.

Some 28 participants from southeast Asia, north Asia and Europe took part in the three-day programme titled Preserving Legacy, Challenging Convention.

