BANKING

India’s banks show the impact of a buzzing economy and digital uplift

Chris Wright
July 24, 2023
Credit growth is a key driver of stellar earnings from India’s banks as the country completes its recovery from Covid-19, but another driver is digital traction.

rupee-100-India-notes-960.jpg
Illustration: Pixabay

India’s banks have successfully anchored their performance to one of the world’s most vibrant economies. First-quarter bank earnings show dramatic growth as the country’s businesses and retail consumers have left the pandemic behind, powered by a compelling domestic story resilient to global shocks.

On Saturday, ICICI reported a 39.7% year-on-year increase in profit after tax, to $1.2 billion equivalent for the first quarter. The same day, Kotak Mahindra Bank trumped it with a 50.6% rise in consolidated profit to $506 million, or 66.7% on a standalone basis for the bank. On July 17, HDFC Bank, in its first earnings after its merger with its parent Housing Development Finance Corporation, had reported a 30% increase in standalone net profit for the quarter to $1.45 billion.

All are reporting steady or improving asset quality – net non-performing asset (NPA) ratios of 0.48%, 0.43% and 0.3%, respectively – and provision coverage. They reflect an industry-wide picture. In June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put out a report on the stability and resilience of the Indian financial sector, noting: “Even as the [net and gross non-performing loans (NPLs)] of scheduled commercial banks declined to a decadal low, the system-level capital to risk-weighted assets ratio reached a new high.


Chris Wright
Asia correspondent Euromoney
Chris Wright is Euromoney’s Asia correspondent. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written three books.