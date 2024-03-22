The world’s best for international China clients: DBS
In 2023, Singapore attracted S$12.7 billion ($9.43 billion) in fixed asset investments, amid a challenging global environment, according to data from the country’s economic development board. The previous year it was even higher, at S$22.5 billion.
It is a reminder of the growing relevance and soft-power clout of the Lion City, the financial fulcrum of a region – southeast Asia – that has so far skirted the geopolitical tumult and vicissitudes of so much of the rest of the world.
Singapore’s safety and stability acts as a double magnet, drawing in a lot of corporate and institutional investment, and personal capital. Private wealth is flowing in from all over the world – the Middle East, Europe, south Asia and the rest of Asean.
And, of course, China. Hard data is hard to come by, but private wealth continues to flow out of the People’s Republic.