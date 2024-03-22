The world’s best for international China clients: DBS

In 2023, Singapore attracted S$12.7 billion ($9.43 billion) in fixed asset investments, amid a challenging global environment, according to data from the country’s economic development board. The previous year it was even higher, at S$22.5 billion.

It is a reminder of the growing relevance and soft-power clout of the Lion City, the financial fulcrum of a region – southeast Asia – that has so far skirted the geopolitical tumult and vicissitudes of so much of the rest of the world.

Singapore’s safety and stability acts as a double magnet, drawing in a lot of corporate and institutional investment, and personal capital. Private wealth is flowing in from all over the world – the Middle East, Europe, south Asia and the rest of Asean.

Carol Shu-Yen Wu

And, of course, China. Hard data is hard to come by, but private wealth continues to flow out of the People’s Republic.