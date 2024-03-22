The world’s best for HNW: DBS
The world’s best for HNW: DBS

March 22, 2024
PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
Competition in the high net-worth category is fierce: every private bank targets HNW customers, with the aim of making as many as possible of them long-term customers.

HNWs make up the majority of customers at the medium to higher end of the wealth spectrum. The band ranges from clients with at least $1 million, all the way up to $50 million at some big lenders. Financial providers committed to the cause must be willing to invest in a very broad range of services, while not letting costs – on risk controls, technology, manpower, new services and funds, and expanding branch networks – spiral out of reach.

DBS succeeds in achieving just the right cost-to-service balance in several ways. For one thing, the Singapore lender is increasingly a global player, at least in wealth management under group head Joseph Poon.

Joseph-Poon-DBS-2023-960.jpg
Joseph Poon

Private wealth is flowing in ever-greater quantities to the Lion City from Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, and from Europe and North America.

